The appointment of Ralf Rangnick for six months before a move upstairs always seemed to be an odd experiment by Manchester United, particularly if the German can’t get his ideas across to his players to any great degree before the end of the season.

Whomever he then brings in to take his place may well have his own way of doing things, even if the overarching direction and shape of the way the team will play in future is likely to filter down from Rangnick.

The position therefore needs to be filled by a particular type of individual.

One who is not only strong in his own beliefs and mentality of how he expects the team to play, but also one that is willing to take pointers and direction from above.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying stat

That in itself means it won’t be a job for everyone, notwithstanding that being the manager of Manchester United is still one of the most coveted jobs in the world.

According to Le Parisien, there has still been regular contact between the Premier League club and Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian is believed to have long coveted the position, and is unlikely to turn it down, were it offered.

A reasonably underwhelming tenure at Paris Saint-Germain should mean the Ligue Un giants won’t stand in his way.

However, he does have competition for the top job in the form of Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag.

More Stories / Latest News Marcus Rashford’s loss of form sees Man United make definitive decision over star striker’s future Manchester United’s surprising van de Beek decision has far-reaching implications for the Red Devils (Video) Arteta plays down final favourites tag following Arsenal draw against Liverpool

Le Parisien noted the Dutchman’s current contact arrangements may even place ten Hag as the No.1 contender.

Either way, United’s players will once again have to get used to the whims of a new man in charge, and that will shape how well they begin the 2022/23 season.