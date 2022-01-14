Things are heading back to square one for Wayne Rooney and Derby County.

The Championship’s basement boys have made a decent fist of getting some positive results of late, even though they still languish 11 points from safety after being deducted 21 points at the beginning of the campaign for going into administration.

Against that backdrop and an initial transfer embargo, it’s a wonder that Rooney has managed to get the club limping along to this point.

That he had, and recent news via Sky Sports that Mike Ashley had made a sizeable bid to buy the club, looked to have cast a much more positive outlook on the situation that the club is and has been facing.

However, Friday morning brought with it another nail in Derby’s coffin.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying stat

According to Sky Sports News, the lack of a suitable and sustainable business plan for the club until the end of the season, coupled with the administrator’s inability to get any potential takeover deals over the line, has seen Derby hit with another transfer embargo.

It means that they’re unable to sign any players in January and, as Phil Jagielka’s short-term contract had effectively expired, they weren’t able to signed him to a new one.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle United edging closer to signing Europa League winning centre-back Video: Klopp more concerned that Liverpool can’t score against 10 men than by personal milestone (Video) Man United goalkeeper storms out of training as Rangnick tensions rise

Heated voices were apparently heard at the training ground, and no wonder.