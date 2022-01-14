Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to be in the market for an upgrade on the right side of the team, and have identified Adama Traore as the ideal player.

As a result, Spurs are reportedly ready to offer four players in order to make the deal happen with all four players being rumoured with a switch being seen as expendable but good enough talents to potentially make a deal work.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are close to agreeing a £20m deal for the Spaniard, who can play as both a right winger and a right wing-back which is the position Spur’s boss Antonio Conte reportedly wants to play him in after being left unconvinced by Emerson Royal’s performances since he joined the club.

The four players Spurs are willing to offer are defenders Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga, winger or wing-back Ryan Sessegnon, and winger Jack Clarke.

All of these players except for Clarke have Premier League experience, with Sessegnon leading the way in this regard with 44 overall appearances, a significant portion of which came in his time at Fulham.

The report does indicate however that the deal happening is not dependent on a player being sent the other way, but it seems like it might be the most beneficial for all parties involved if a deal involving a player was to go ahead.