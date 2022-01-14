Crystal Palace have been denied a smash and grab win after defender Joachim Andersen poked the ball into his own net following some superb wing play from Neal Maupay.

With Brighton turning the screw late on in order to try and salvage a more than deserved point against Crystal Palace, it was striker Maupay who was able to produce the magic necessary to wrestle a point away from the game for the hosts.

Following a cleared cross from the Brighton right, Marc Cucurella picked up the ball in the left channel and played a dinked pass into Maupay, who was then able to skip past the lunging Joel Ward and get to the byline to the left of the goal.

Maupay then fired a low ball across the goal that forced Palace defenders to commit to a block, subsequently leading to Andersen poking the ball into his own net past penalty hero Jack Butland to gift Brighton a more than deserved goal.

