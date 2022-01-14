(Video) Chaos as Jack Butland saves Brighton penalty then Neal Maupay sees goal disallowed by VAR

Jack Butland was a central figure in a few chaotic minutes in the Brighton and Hove Albion versus Crystal Palace game. 

After Will Hughes brought down Joel Veltman in the penalty area near to the end of the first half, Pascal Gross then stepped up to take the resulting penalty.

However, his penalty was poorly placed and Butland was able to deny the midfielder the opportunity to put the hosts ahead.

The resulting corner then saw Brighton striker Neal Maupay smuggle the ball over the line for what he believed was the opening goal of the game.

Unfortunately for him, VAR ruled that he had impeded the goalkeeper who was in control of the ball due to having two hands on the ball before it was smashed out of his hands by Maupay.

Patrick Viera’s Palace are fortunate not to be a goal down at half time considering Brighton have largely dominated proceedings.

While some parties argue whether or not Brighton versus Palace is a derby, one thing for certain is that the rivalry between these two clubs nearly always create fireworks and entertainment.

