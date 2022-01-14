On loan Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has played down comparisons to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard following his goal in Crystal Palace’s draw with Brighton.

Gallagher was in the right place at the right time to receive the ball when Jeffrey Schlupp cutback the ball from the byline, allowing Gallagher to loosely control the ball and then subsequently prod home the first goal of the night against the run of play.

While Palace ultimately drew the game 1-1 thanks to Neal Maupay forcing Joachim Andersen into an own goal late on, Gallagher, who admitted his side were not at their best, still drew comparisons to Lampard with his goal, a habit that made Lampard into the best goalscoring midfielder in Premier League history.

However, the 21-year-old England International, was quick to downplay such comparisons, proclaiming that he: “can’t be compared to someone like that.”

While it remains to be seen whether or not Gallagher can be anywhere near as good as the Chelsea legend, who played 648 times for Chelsea scoring 211 times in the process and winning 13 trophies with The Blues, Gallagher has certainly created a habit of scoring goals at a high rate, with tonight being his seventh in 18 Premier League games.

