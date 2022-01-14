Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has fired Crystal Palace into an arguably underserved lead against Brighton.

The England midfielder was in the right place at the right time in order to control and fire home Jeffrey Schlupp’s 180 degree cutback from the byline.

Schlupp found himself running out of room but managed to turn around and pick out Gallagher who was standing all by himself around the penalty spot.

Gallagher then had just enough composure to control the ball and prod it towards the corner of the goal where a Brighton defender couldn’t reach it.

The goal is Gallagher’s seventh of the season and could prove to be The Eagles fans favourite if they can hold on to this result against their hated rival Brighton.

You can watch the full video below.