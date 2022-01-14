Ahead of Chelsea’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Manchester City, in what’s become a must-win game for the Blues, Thomas Tuchel faced the media.

With Andreas Christensen ruled out with Covid, and Chelsea having had other players out for the same reason but been forced to play their matches, the German was asked about what he thought of the notion that clubs might possibly be manipulating the rules.

MORE: Liverpool’s worrying stat

He issued an immediate, strong and unequivocal response, that left no one in any doubt as to the depth of his feelings on the matter.

Tuchel was also asked about the big gap between Man City and Chelsea, and the German wasn’t in the mood to make excuses regarding the absences he has.

He was at pains to point out that he would be absolutely happy with the squad that he would be travelling with to Manchester, but that clearly a full-strength squad offers much more possibilities.

More Stories / Latest News Bayern Munich confirm first-team star out with serious heart condition Joan Laporta’s very surprising comment when he was asked directly about Barcelona’s ability to sign Haaland Chelsea defender makes transfer decision amid loan interest from Serie A duo

Chelsea fans will surely be delighted by Tuchel’s rallying cry, even if the Blues are going to be up against it.