(Video) Conte pours cold water on speculation linking attacker with Spurs exit

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte appears deadset on retaining Steven Bergwijn despite recent speculation linking the Dutch attacker with a move away from London.

Bergwijn, 24, joined Spurs from PSV during the January transfer window of 2020 in a deal worth £27m.

Despite scoring on his debut, the 24-year-old has since struggled to kick on and has remained a peripheral figure in his side’s first team.

Rumoured to be one player the club are keen to offload, a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, suggested Daniel Levy’s Spurs are open to discussing a transfer.

Tottenham have also decided to sell Steven Bergwijn this month. Various club are showing interest in Dutch winger. ?? #THFC Ajax are among clubs that have submitted already an offer for Bergwijn on potential permanent move – still nothing agreed with Spurs. Open race. #Ajax pic.twitter.com/bX3CxO5XJP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

However, now managed by Conte, Bergwijn’s fortunes could be set for a turnaround after the Italian boss confirmed he views the Dutch winger as an important piece in his puzzle.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s North London Derby against Arsenal, Conte, when asked about the speculation linking Bergwijn with a January move, said: “Steven Bergwijn, for example, is a player who has recovered from his injury. He has had two training sessions with us and for sure he is not 100% in this moment. He is not 100% fit but I need him to come on the bench and stay with us.

“I ask him his availability for us for the game against Arsenal because for me he is an important option after Son was injured.

“In this moment, we have only two strikers – Harry and Lucas and then there is Bergwijn.”