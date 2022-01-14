Donny van de Beek could finally be allowed to get his career back on track with a move away from Manchester United in the coming days.

With Scott McTominay suspended for the fixture against Aston Villa in the Premier League tomorrow, Van de Beek could be in line for a rare start alongside one of Fred or Nemanja Matic.

However, if he ultimately doesn’t get this opportunity it could be the final straw in his short term future at United, with Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United both reportedly interested in the Dutchman’s qualities for the rest of the season.

Van de Beek has struggled for game time and therefore form and consistency since joining Man United, only being able to show rare glimpses of his quality across the 18 months he has been a Red Devil.

Speaking on the Transfer Show on Sky Sports, Kaveh Solhekol spoke about the qualities of the former Ajax star and how he is in need of an immediate jolt to restart his stalling career.

