(Video) Fabrizio Romano provides intriguing update on future of Chelsea defender

Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that two clubs are currently battling it out to sign Chelsea defender and soon-to-be free agent Andreas Christensen.

Christensen will be out of contract at the end of the season and while the Blues would like to renew his deal, according to Romano’s update – there are no guarantees the Danish centre-back will extend his stay.

Speaking to viewers on his official YouTube account, Romano has claimed that Bayern Munich, as well as Xavi’s Barcelona, are both trying to lure Christensen away from Stamford Bridge.

Hope is not lost for Blues fans though – the club have reportedly offered the defender a new contract and while a final decision has yet to be made, one is expected soon.

