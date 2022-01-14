Borussia Dortmund seem intent to take Bayern Munich all the way in the Bundesliga title fight this season with an emphatic victory over Freiburg spearheaded by Erling Haaland.

Dortmund closed the gap to the German league leaders to three points thanks to their 5-1 win over fourth placed side Freiburg, with Haaland and Thomas Meunier both hitting braces in the process.

But for the killing blow on the stroke of half time some slick Dortmund passing and counter-pressing managed to set England starlet Jude Bellingham motoring away towards the penalty area with the ball at his feet.

The 18-year-old then had a simple task in putting the ball on a plate for Haaland to end his two game goal drought and bring his tally to 20 goals for the season, adding his 21st later in the night.

These two prodigies seem to have the world at their feet and they are rightly highly sought after by a whole host of Premier League clubs.

You can watch the full video below.