Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly furious with manager Ralf Rangnick.

That’s according to Webby and O’Neill, who claims the English stop-stopper stormed out of training after his manager opted against including him for United’s FA Cup Third Round fixture against Aston Villa, despite initially promising that he would feature.

Rangnick named first-choice number one David De Gea as his starting goalkeeper for Monday’s cup tie against Steven Gerrard’s Villians.

Speaking about the Red Devils’ next fixture, which is set to be a league tie against Villa this weekend, Webby and O’Neill said: “One player that won’t be playing [this weekend] is Dean Henderson.

“On Monday we were told that Dean Henderson stormed out of the training ground after being told he wasn’t playing on Sunday [against Villa the next day].

“We never said anything – We wanted to make sure from another source – got that.

“He was told he is not playing but he was preparing [to play] all week.”