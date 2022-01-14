(Video) Rangnick lifts lid on Man United crunch talks with Dean Henderson

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson faces an uncertain future.

The English shot-stopper, who has been with the Red Devils since he joined their youth academy back in 2011, has struggled to wrestle the club’s senior number one jersey away from Spain international David De Gea.

Failure to start a single Premier League match so far this season now sees Henderson, who is managed by interim boss Ralf Rangnick, rumoured to be eyeing the Old Trafford exit door.

MORE: Bayern Munich confirm first-team star out with serious heart condition

Speaking on Friday ahead of his side’s domestic fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday, Rangnick addressed speculation linking Henderson with a transfer away.

“I told him I would like him to stay because he is a fantastic goalkeeper,” the German boss told reporters. “In training yesterday he had another couple of fantastic saves.

“I would really like to have him on board as one of three top goalkeepers that we have.

“I can fully understand that he wants to play because in an age where as a goalkeeper you should regularly play but on the other hand, we are still in three competitions.

“Therefore, we need the two and three goalkeepers we have right now – I told him that, but as I said, I can also, on the other hand, understand his desire to get regular game time as a number one elsewhere in the Premier League.”