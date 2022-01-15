With a huge North London derby ahead on Sunday, Arsenal can keep the advantage in the race for fourth place with a victory at White Hart Lane.

Even if West Ham were to stay above them with a win against Leeds, the Gunners have a game in hand and would leapfrog the Hammers were they victorious.

There are still two weeks left of the transfer window too, and if Arsenal are able to land some of the targets that they’ve been linked with, it’s difficult to then see any of the other clubs in and around them being able to elbow them aside from fourth spot.

The Telegraph report that the North Londoners are now in advanced talks with Juventus midfielder, Arthur Melo, whilst La Repubblica note that Fiorentina are close to accepting Arsenal’s £58.4m bid for their world-class striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

Melo has had a chequered football history in Europe given he was touted as the new Xavi at Barcelona, but he never really lived up to the hype because of his partying ways, reported here by MARCA.

The deal to take him to Juve, with Miralem Pjanic going in the opposite direction hasn’t worked out for either play. Pjanic has already left Barca with Arthur keen on the loan switch to North London.

If he gets his head down and works, he will be a solid addition for Mikel Arteta.

Vlahovic remains one of Europe’s hottest striking properties and it’s abundantly clear that if he was to roll up at the Emirates Stadium, that would see the end of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Moreover, he would surely score the goals to breathe life into Mikel Arteta’s project and also fit the dynamic the Spaniard is trying to bring to his side.