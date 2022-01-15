As they head into Saturday’s must-win Premier League fixture against Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel is likely to be rueing Chelsea’s bad luck with injuries.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James are long-term absentees, Andreas Christensen is out with Covid and Thiago Silva is only just back after recovering from a bout of the virus.

It’s entirely possible that the outcome of Saturday’s result could influence the West Londoner’s more immediate transfer plans as if they lost, there’s likely to be a more general acceptance that a 13-point gap at this stage, whilst not insurmountable, is unlikely to be bridged.

Therefore, might the Stamford Bridge outfit be more inclined to wait until the summer before drawing up confirmed transfer plans for next season?

Assuming the Blues do still press ahead and bring new faces in before the end of January, one player that’s being consistently linked, including by ESPN, is Barcelona right-back, Sergino Dest.

The US international had begun his tenure at the Camp Nou in reasonable enough form, with nothing to suggest that he wouldn’t become the long-term holder of his current position for the foreseeable future.

However, his dip in form has been marked.

So much so, that new Barca coach, Xavi Hernandez, prefers a 38-year-old Dani Alves in his stead.

The issue appears to centre around Dest not producing a decent final ball often enough, and a penchant for making things more difficult than they need to be.

Alves has already produced the goods since he was installed into Barca’s starting XI, and despite Dest wanting to stay and fight for his place, there doesn’t appear too much chance of that.

If Chelsea are desperate they may still bite, but it would be an ill-advised move at this point.