Everton expected to sack ex-Liverpool boss Benitez after Norwich loss leaves them six points clear of drop

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Everton are preparing to sack manager Rafael Benitez following the clubs 2-1 defeat to Norwich City which has left them just six points above the drop zone.

According to a report from The Athletic, Everton’s ownership are set to discuss the situation around the Spaniard’s tenure and make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Sources close to the club are said to believe that the former Liverpool boss has run out of road with The Toffees after defeat against bottom side Norwich left Everton with one win from their last 13 Premier League games.

Benitez took over in the summer after Carlo Ancelotti returned to manage Real Madrid.

This shocking run of form has seen them cascade towards the relegation zone after a bright start to life in the blue half of Merseyside where managed wins in four of their opening six games.

Being a former Liverpool boss was always going to be a tough sell to the Everton faithful, and seeing how performances and results have quickly dipped under Benitez pressure was always going to mount quicker than he would be able to remove it.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Rangnick reveals Man United star has effectively gone on strike as he “didn’t want to be in the squad”
(Video) Ralf Rangnick provides injury update on Cristiano Ronaldo following Aston Villa absence
(Video) Emiliano Martinez celebrates with Aston Villa fans after Coutinho debut goal against Man United

As for who could take over when the 61-year-old departs, the most likely candidate for interim manager is Duncan Ferguson, who has previously taken charge of the team on an interim basis to great effect.

Whatever the case, Everton badly need a pick me up as they cannot afford to carry on treading water as they are currently doing so, otherwise they risk losing their status as a Premier League club and risk relegation from English football’s top division for just the third time in their history and first in the Premier League era.

More Stories duncan ferguson Rafael Benitez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.