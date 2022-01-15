Everton are preparing to sack manager Rafael Benitez following the clubs 2-1 defeat to Norwich City which has left them just six points above the drop zone.

According to a report from The Athletic, Everton’s ownership are set to discuss the situation around the Spaniard’s tenure and make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Sources close to the club are said to believe that the former Liverpool boss has run out of road with The Toffees after defeat against bottom side Norwich left Everton with one win from their last 13 Premier League games.

This shocking run of form has seen them cascade towards the relegation zone after a bright start to life in the blue half of Merseyside where managed wins in four of their opening six games.

Being a former Liverpool boss was always going to be a tough sell to the Everton faithful, and seeing how performances and results have quickly dipped under Benitez pressure was always going to mount quicker than he would be able to remove it.

As for who could take over when the 61-year-old departs, the most likely candidate for interim manager is Duncan Ferguson, who has previously taken charge of the team on an interim basis to great effect.

Whatever the case, Everton badly need a pick me up as they cannot afford to carry on treading water as they are currently doing so, otherwise they risk losing their status as a Premier League club and risk relegation from English football’s top division for just the third time in their history and first in the Premier League era.