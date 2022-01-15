The more that footballers earn, the more power that they seem to wield, and talk of in the region of half a million euros a week as a basic salary is just preposterous.

It’s little wonder that these young players believe that their financial status affords them the ability to do as they please.

Sooner or later, however, the bubble has to burst, and then certain players could be left swimming upstream without a paddle.

One such exponent is Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe.

No one is doubting the Frenchman’s abilities on a football pitch. Ever since he burst onto the scene at AS Monaco, anyone with a passing interest in football could see that he was destined for the very top.

MORE: Carra’s scathing attack on Man United

However, questions about his ego and temperament remain. Jerome Rothen told RMC Sport via The Sun that it could be a real problem for the player and his club, with the outlet also referencing Mbappe’s spat with Olivier Giroud.

Now, the player is willing to incur the wrath of Real Madrid it would seem, and that’s a very dangerous game to be playing indeed.

According to The Telegraph, Mbappe is in talks with PSG to extend his current deal.

Under normal circumstances that wouldn’t necessarily be an issue, however, it’s believed that the player was ready to sign for Los Blancos this summer on a free transfer.

More Stories / Latest News Man United’s pathetic lack of planning can be seen by their approach to surprise new managerial candidate (Video) Chelsea academy product plays down Frank Lampard comparisons despite impressive goal record (Video) Donny van de Beek could finally be on the move with selection against Aston Villa set to decide future

By extending his deal at the Ligue Un giants, that would force Florentino Perez into paying through the nose.

That could be one gambit too far, and Mbappe might be about to learn a very valuable life lesson as a result.