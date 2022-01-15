Liverpool open to selling Anfield favourite with Barcelona interested in €20m rated forward

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are open to selling Anfield favourite Roberto Firmino in the coming summer, with Barcelona said to be interested in a deal worth around €20m.

Firmino, who has long been a constant point in Liverpool’s attacking trident, has lost his place in the Liverpool attack to Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, with the 25-year-old netting 12 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Considering Firmino is now 30 and showing increasing signs of wear and tear in terms of being unable to play due to persisting injuries, Liverpool may decide to cash in on the Brazilian while his market value remains high.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, new Barcelona boss Xavi remains insistent on adding reinforcements to the Blaugrana’s attack, with Firmino being identified as an ideal target in this regard.

Firmino is seen as a target who both fits the Barcelona profile in how they want to play and also fits the clubs cut-price financial strategy, with Firmino’s asking price understood by the report to be as little as €20m.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Bruno Fernandes gets Manchester United off to a perfect start against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa
(Video) Tuchel defends Lukaku performance but lambasts attackers decision making
(Video) James Ward-Prowse scores scintillating knuckle ball free-kick from 35 yards out

The smiling Brazilian has struggled for game time this season, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances in all competitions with the vast majority of these minutes coming in either cup games or from the bench.

Since joining from German side Hoffenheim in 2015, Firmino has scored 94 goals and registered 72 assists in 309 games for The Reds.

More Stories Diogo Jota Roberto Firmino Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.