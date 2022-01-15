It was expected to be a saga that rumbled on for months yet, but it appears that the world of football may soon know Erling Haaland’s decision as to where he is going to play next.

The Norwegian youngster remains the most coveted football player on the planet and it’s believed he’s wanted by all of the major clubs in Europe.

Borussia Dortmund remain keen on keeping him, but with his buyout clause understood to be being lowered significantly this coming summer, that likelihood appears to be the slimmest possibility.

The Bundesliga outfit are playing a blinder at present however.

According to a post-match interview that the player gave to Viaplay’s Jan Aage Fjortoft, he is being put under immense pressure to detail his future plans now.

Evidently, it doesn’t suit him to do that, one must assume because the longer the charade goes on, the easier it is to hook any interested parties and also to drive the terms of the deal through the roof.

By pinning him down to a decision imminently, Haaland clearly has to make his choice soonest.

What that means is the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and even Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, may even know Haaland’s intentions before the Champions League reconvenes.

If not, one wonders how much longer the player and his representative, Mino Raiola, can delay making a firm commitment.

One thing is crystal clear, however. Whomever has Haaland lining up for them at the start of next season is guaranteed goals.

He could even help fire a new employer, if there were to be one, to the European promised land.