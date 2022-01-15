It’s clearly not the best time to be at Old Trafford at present.

The Man United first-team squad appear to be riven by division, the appointment of Ralf Rangnick hasn’t seemed to go down well at all, and performances more than results just haven’t been at the level expected of a Red Devils side.

Added to that are those players that look destined to be plying their trade elsewhere, whether that be this month – if deals can be concluded swiftly – or in the summer at the latest.

The likes of Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek et al, just aren’t being given a chance to shine, and in a World Cup year, that can’t be allowed to continue.

These types of players need to be seen and their skillsets and importance acknowledged.

Beating them out of the exit door, however, could be reserve goalkeeper, Dean Henderson.

Football Insider note that the 24-year-old has made it known he wishes to leave before the current transfer window closes.

Man United’s stance on the matter isn’t clear, as it potentially leaves them without a top-level understudy to David de Gea.

Therein lies the issue. After believing that, perhaps, he would usurp the Spaniard for the No.1 spot, he’s never really been given the opportunity.

Football Insider also say that Southampton have enquired as to his availability, and they are in the position where they will install him as their man custodian if there is general agreement as to the switch.

If he ends up being the first of many, the Rangnick revolution will be over before it got started.