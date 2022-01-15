If Manchester United aren’t able to engender any sort of bunker mentality over the next few weeks, this season is likely to be another write-off for the Red Devils.

Getting back to basics has become a pre-requisite for the club who appear to be continuously stumbling from one disaster to another at present.

Player unrest seems to be a major concern, and perhaps that is affecting the first-team when they go out on the pitch each week.

That, or the underwhelming appointment of the supposed saviour, Ralf Rangnick.

At least in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club knew that they had buy-in from the players, even if results weren’t up to the standard expected.

With Rangnick, everything seems flat and uninteresting, and there’s no real urgency from the squad. It’s almost as if they’re bored and unmotivated.

It’s clear that if Rangnick does make the expected move upstairs, whomever is brought in has to be exactly the right appointment. There can’t be any more mistakes made in that regard.

News then, via Corriere dello Sport, that United are courting Inter Milan manager, Simone Inzhagi, shows that the Red Devils have yet to learn their lesson.

Whilst the Italian certainly has an enviable record in Serie A, that is his domain. A league he knows perfectly well.

A league, in fact, that he’s not strayed from in his entire playing and managerial career.

To parachute him into a brand new league and under the sort of intense scrutiny he will face at United shows a distinct lack of planning and foresight from the club.

At least with Mauricio Pochettino, much of the groundwork is already done, and the Argentinian remains a far better fit at this point.