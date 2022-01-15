Manchester United are prepared to make a transfer U-turn on the future of Dean Henderson after Southampton made contact regarding a potential deal.

United’s public stance is that they want to keep the England stopper as a the deputy to David de Gea for the remainder of the season, with Ralf Rangnick proclaiming the 24-year-old to be a great keeper. But Rangnick also stated that he understood the goalkeepers desire to play football.

According to Football Insider, Southampton have made contact with United about a potential deal to take him to the South coast.

Henderson is understood to want a move away from Old Trafford in order to play more football, and considering he was United’s number in the league for the second half of last season he can rightly feel he has a claim to it at Old Trafford.

However, an injury at the start of the season gave De Gea the perfect chance to regain his place in the first team, and the Spaniard has been in fine form ever since, often earning United point’s through his own ability to prevent the ball crossing the net.

As a result Henderson has been unable to regain his place, and understandably wants to play games in order to fulfil his career ambitions.

Despite Southampton having three experienced stoppers on their books, none of them scream high quality like the United shot stopper does.

Henderson also proved he can play for a team who face a higher volume of shots during his impressive time at Sheffield United, the second year of which was spent in the Premier League.

As per transfermarkt, Henderson is valued at £16.2m, but a loan deal might be the most agreeable for both parties this month.