Not a season seems to go by now where football clubs don’t release either a new home or away kit, third or even fourth shirt.

That now seems to have extended to lounge wear, training kits and pre-match shirts.

Clearly there is a revenue stream to be made by utilising so many change strips each season, though it beggars belief that some of the monstrosities make it to market.

MORE: Carra’s scathing Man United attack

One such abomination has been leaked, and it is the rumoured Arsenal x Transport for London collaboration.

? Shirt Alert ? The Arsenal x Transport For London pre-match shirt has been leaked. What do we think? ? pic.twitter.com/VWEKwQmgMz — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) January 13, 2022

The blue, red and off white pre-match tops look like London Underground train seats, though that’s unlikely to stop the Gunners faithful donning it.

Who knew that their 1991 ‘bruised banana’ kit would end up becoming a classic. Ditto Manchester United’s ‘frosty’ 1992 away.

More Stories / Latest News Man City v Chelsea team news: Dias on the bench for hosts with Ziyech to pull strings for the Blues Man City and Chelsea are likely to know Haaland decision much sooner than expected after player admission History repeating itself at Tottenham as Conte refuses to commit to the club long term

The more weird and wonderful the design, the more popular it seems to be, and time will tell if this offering will end up being classed in the classic category.