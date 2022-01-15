Not a season seems to go by now where football clubs don’t release either a new home or away kit, third or even fourth shirt.
That now seems to have extended to lounge wear, training kits and pre-match shirts.
Clearly there is a revenue stream to be made by utilising so many change strips each season, though it beggars belief that some of the monstrosities make it to market.
MORE: Carra’s scathing Man United attack
One such abomination has been leaked, and it is the rumoured Arsenal x Transport for London collaboration.
? Shirt Alert ?
The Arsenal x Transport For London pre-match shirt has been leaked.
What do we think? ? pic.twitter.com/VWEKwQmgMz
— Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) January 13, 2022
The blue, red and off white pre-match tops look like London Underground train seats, though that’s unlikely to stop the Gunners faithful donning it.
Who knew that their 1991 ‘bruised banana’ kit would end up becoming a classic. Ditto Manchester United’s ‘frosty’ 1992 away.
The more weird and wonderful the design, the more popular it seems to be, and time will tell if this offering will end up being classed in the classic category.