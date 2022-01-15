Newcastle United have been in relegation trouble for much of this season, but if they survive the drop they will almost certainly have Allan Saint-Maximin to thank.

Saint-Maximin has so often been Newcastle’s go to man when they have had their backs to the wall, and once again he has single-handedly given Newcastle hope after blasting home a stunning solo effort against Watford to lift Newcastle out of the relegation zone.

Picking up the ball on the Newcastle left under pressure from Jeremy Ngakia, the Frenchman then carried the ball infield, skipping past a defender before smashing a shot towards the near post that left the off-sighted Ben Foster with no chance of saving the shot.

The goal lifts Newcastle out of the relegation zone in place of Watford and could prove to be the most vital points The Magpies have picked up all season.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Live USA.