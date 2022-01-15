Bruno Fernandes has gotten Manchester United off to the perfect start against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa with a long range strike.

Receiving the ball after a short free-kick in the United left channel, Fernandes was then allowed to carry the ball towards goal and was given enough free room for a shot.

The normally dependable Emiliano Martinez saw the ball all the way, but was seemingly off-sighted by an dangling leg by Edinson Cavani and subsequently fumbled the shot into his own net.

Villa are welcoming Gerrard’s first two signing’s for the game today in the form of Lucas Digne and ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

If United can hold onto the result they will move within three points of the top four, which is now the minimum target for Ralf Rangnick come the end of the season.

You can watch the full video below.