Emiliano Martinez may have had a forgettable start to his afternoon against Manchester United, but it certainly ended a lot better.

After an error on a Bruno Fernandes shot that saw United open the scoring on the day, Martinez ended the day celebrating with the Aston Villa fans after Philippe Coutinho sealed a dream debut goal against Man United to earn Aston Villa a point from being two goals behind with less than a quarter of an hour to go.

Martinez is well known for his antics on and off the pitch and this was in full display today as well.

You can watch the full video below.

