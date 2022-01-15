(Video) Incredible scenes at Villa park as Coutinho scores and assists on Aston Villa debut v Man United

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa to great applause and he has already repaid the faith with a goal and assist on his debut.

Firstly registering an assist for Jacob Ramsey’s first goal at Villa park to half the deficit, he then had the ball put on a plate for him by Ollie Watkins to grab an equaliser against Man United destroying the two goal lead United had before he came on as a substitute.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United ready to make transfer U-turn as Southampton make approach for wantaway shot-stopper
Liverpool open to selling Anfield favourite with Barcelona interested in €20m rated forward
(Video) Bruno Fernandes gets Manchester United off to a perfect start against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa

If Coutinho can carry on like this then he will have a good few months under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from Premier League

More Stories Philippe Coutinho Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.