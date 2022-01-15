Philippe Coutinho has joined Aston Villa to great applause and he has already repaid the faith with a goal and assist on his debut.

Firstly registering an assist for Jacob Ramsey’s first goal at Villa park to half the deficit, he then had the ball put on a plate for him by Ollie Watkins to grab an equaliser against Man United destroying the two goal lead United had before he came on as a substitute.

If Coutinho can carry on like this then he will have a good few months under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Pictures from Premier League