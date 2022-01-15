James Ward-Prowse is well known as a free-kick specialist, but the free-kick he produced today was something only the best around could hope to produce.

With his side trailing by two goals at the time, the Southampton skipper stepped up to take a free-kick that was approximately 35 yards away from goal.

To everyone’s disbelief he then struck the ball with full force for a shot rather than an attempted cross and saw his strike nestle into the top corner of the Wolves goal, leaving Jose Sa with no chance of clawing the ball away despite being at full stretch for the shot.

The behind angle of the shot is simply incredible, showcasing the lack of lift and untraceable movement the ball had before finding it’s way into the top corner.

There are only a few, if any, free-kick takers in world football who are better than the England man is from a dead ball.

Pictures courtesy of DAZN