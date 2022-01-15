On loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams produced a brilliant assist to help his side go two nil ahead against Everton.

With Norwich City already a goal ahead courtesy of a Michael Keane own goal, Williams picked up the ball in his own half with a smart interception and carried the ball forward towards the Everton penalty area.

The 21-year-old then found the on-running Adam Idah with a brilliant pick out to set him through one on one.

Norwich striker Idah then finished the chance with a toe-poked finish to pile the pressure on Everton boss Rafael Benitez as Everton cascade towards the relegation zone.

The Canaries will drag themselves off of the bottom of the table with victory today and move within a point of safety if they can hold on to the result.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of +SPORT DIRECT