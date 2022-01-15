(Video) Man United loanee Brandon Williams produces brilliant assist as Norwich go two up against Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

On loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams produced a brilliant assist to help his side go two nil ahead against Everton. 

With Norwich City already a goal ahead courtesy of a Michael Keane own goal, Williams picked up the ball in his own half with a smart interception and carried the ball forward towards the Everton penalty area.

The 21-year-old then found the on-running Adam Idah with a brilliant pick out to set him through one on one.

Norwich striker Idah then finished the chance with a toe-poked finish to pile the pressure on Everton boss Rafael Benitez as Everton cascade towards the relegation zone.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham United will need £25m bid for transfer of urgently needed striker who can replace Sebastien Haller
Leicester City warned that star striker could miss the majority of the season with hamstring injury
Video: Grealish misses golden chance to put Man City ahead against Chelsea

The Canaries will drag themselves off of the bottom of the table with victory today and move within a point of safety if they can hold on to the result.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of +SPORT DIRECT

More Stories Adam Idah Brandon Williams Rafael Benitez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.