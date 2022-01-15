Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has provided an update on the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo after the legendary Portuguese was left out of the squad today.

United were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa as super sub Philippe Coutinho scored a dream debut goal in order to salvage a more than deserved draw for the hosts who dominated proceedings for large portions of the match.

However, going forward United could find themselves in more trouble with the uncertainty over the absence of talisman Ronaldo.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, interim boss Rangnick confirmed that Ronaldo was missing from the squad today due to them not wanting to further aggravate the 36 year old’s hip flexor injury that saw him miss the 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

Ronaldo is United’s top goal scorer this season with 14 goals in 22 games in all competitions, but despite this he has still been highly criticised for his off the ball work rate, leaving many to believe United are being forced to carry the former Real Madrid and Juventus star when they try to press from the front and try to build up from the back.

