(Video) Ralf Rangnick provides injury update on Cristiano Ronaldo following Aston Villa absence

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has provided an update on the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo after the legendary Portuguese was left out of the squad today. 

United were held to a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa as super sub Philippe Coutinho scored a dream debut goal in order to salvage a more than deserved draw for the hosts who dominated proceedings for large portions of the match.

However, going forward United could find themselves in more trouble with the uncertainty over the absence of talisman Ronaldo.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, interim boss Rangnick confirmed that Ronaldo was missing from the squad today due to them not wanting to further aggravate the 36 year old’s hip flexor injury that saw him miss the 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Emiliano Martinez celebrates with Aston Villa fans after Coutinho debut goal against Man United
(Video) Incredible scenes at Villa park as Coutinho scores and assists on Aston Villa debut v Man United
Manchester United ready to make transfer U-turn as Southampton make approach for wantaway shot-stopper

Ronaldo is United’s top goal scorer this season with 14 goals in 22 games in all competitions, but despite this he has still been highly criticised for his off the ball work rate, leaving many to believe United are being forced to carry the former Real Madrid and Juventus star when they try to press from the front and try to build up from the back.

You can watch the full video below.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.