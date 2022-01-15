(Video) Rangnick reveals Man United star has effectively gone on strike as he “didn’t want to be in the squad”

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed damning information about forward Anthony Martial regarding why he wasn’t in the squad to face Aston Villa. 

During his post match-press conference following Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa where Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to score the all important equaliser with less than 10 minutes to go, Rangnick was asked about why Martial was not in the squad to which he revealed some damning information.

He revealed that the French forward wasn’t in the squad because he “didn’t want to be” involved in the proceedings of the game today.

Martial is quite handsomely paid at Man United and has a contract that runs until 2024, so this talk of him not wanting to be in the squad shows a real lack of character on his part.

The likelihood is that Martial wants to try and force a move away from United this month and is therefore unwilling to play in games that could see him get injured and disrupt a potential move.

However, he will only do his chances of making a move away from Old Trafford harm if he refuses to even appear on the bench for a run of the mill league game.

