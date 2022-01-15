Thomas Tuchel created a strikingly similar tone to ex-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho with a cryptic answer about the North London Derby’s postponement.

Speaking in the post-match press conference following his sides 1-0 defeat at Manchester City, the Chelsea manager was asked about his feelings regarding the way Premier League games were being postponed, with particular reference to the Tottenham Hotspur versus Arsenal game which has been called off following a request from Arsenal.

In a moment that is sure to draw comparisons with now Roma boss Jose Mourinho, Tuchel said it was better if he did not speak about his feelings on the postponements, repeating himself when pressed further for an answer.

This tone is strikingly similar to Mourinho’s infamous “I prefer not to speak” quote where he also chose to abstain from voicing his true opinions in fear of being reprimanded by the Premier League.

You can watch the full video of Tuchel’s comments below.