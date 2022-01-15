Thomas Tuchel refused to add fuel to the burning pyre that is Romelu Lukaku’s situation at Chelsea, defending the strikers performance in today’s game.

Speaking in his post-match press conference following his sides 1-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Manchester City, German manager Tuchel refused to criticise Lukaku’s performance, insisting that the reason for Chelsea’s toothless attacking display was a lack of quality decision making which starved Lukaku of any genuine chances to score from.

Tuchel proclaimed his sides decision making on the ball was not up to the standard needed in order to hurt Pep Guardiola’s team, stating this why the primary reason why his side failed create chances and subsequently score a goal today.

He referenced a number of “transitional chances” his team add in which they could have exposed the Man City backline but failed to do so, therefore allowing them to stretch their lead to 13 points at the top of the table.

