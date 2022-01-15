Currently sat in fourth place, it could be said that West Ham are over their recent blip, caused in no small part to the long-term absences of Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Both were significant physical presences for the Hammers, and the East Londoners could arguably do with another, short-term option to come in and shore up the middle of the defence.

To that end, it’s believed that an enquiry was made for Aston Villa’s out-of-favour centre-back, Kortney Hause.

It’s bee 10 years since West Ham released Hause after he joined them at nine years of age and played in their academy until he was 16.

With his roots in East London and his family still there, a move back to where it all began would make sense, and Football Insider report that the player is indeed keen to see where preliminary talks end up.

Whether any move could be a loan until the end of the campaign with option to buy, or a straight purchase isn’t yet clear, but if the deal is right for the Hammers, it’s a move that would appear to be a no brainer.

He would certainly bring the presence that is needed in that area of the pitch for David Moyes’ side, and arguably would give the East Londoners the security to be able to build from the back.

It’s a signing that could even be the difference between Champions League or Europa League football next season.

Making do and mend when you want to be challenging the elite just won’t do.