Aldershot Town seem to have their very own version of Eric Cantona as their manager Mark Molesley gave one of the most bizarre interviews you’ll ever see.

The 40-year-old was asked for his thoughts about an upcoming game, and, well, this is what he had to say…

“If a tree falls and nobody is there to hear it fall, does it make a noise?

“Does a penguin get cold? What way does your bath water go, clockwise or anti-clockwise when you pull the plug out? You know, these are questions that are going to be asked of us and the questions we need the answers to. Interview of the year from Aldershot Town’s Mark Molesley. ? pic.twitter.com/9BfYDx6lMP — NonLeagueDaily.com (@NonLeagueNews) January 15, 2022

“We’re always looking for solutions and need to solve the equation sometimes.