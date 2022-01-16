Arsenal legend Martin Keown has urged his old club to seal the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international has been a top performer in the Premier League and one imagines there’ll be a number of big clubs showing an interest in him at the moment.

Traore has been linked with Tottenham by the Telegraph, but it seems ex-Gunner Keown would love to see the 25-year-old at the Emirates Stadium.

“I feel Traore is awesome at times and just for once, we have the satisfaction of seeing it. It’s a lovely finish from him. I’d sign him if I was a manager. Arsenal – get in and buy him!” Keown said on BBC Final Score, as quoted by football.london.

Arsenal could do with new additions out wide, with Traore surely an upgrade on the out-of-form and out-of-favour winger Nicolas Pepe.

Still, it seems Arsenal’s priority is not a new wide player right now, with various reports linking them with a strong interest in Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, such as in the tweet below…

Tra lunedì e martedì è previsto un nuovo contatto sul fronte #Arthur–#Arsenal. La posizione della #Juventus non cambia: senza un sostituto all’altezza, e con determinate caratteristiche, nessun placet al trasferimento ???@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 15, 2022

It will be interesting to see where Traore ends up, but Arsenal could do well to at least consider Keown’s advice here.

Keown was a member of Arsenal’s famous 2003/04 Invincibles side, so will know a thing or two about what kind of players could be needed to get the club back to its best.