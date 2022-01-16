Arsenal offer eye-watering €60m plus player deal in order to sign highly rated Serie A striker

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal’s interest in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is well documented, and The Gunners are pulling out all the stops to try and bring him to The Emirates. 

While Arsenal’s business model means they cannot afford to spend big on players as frequently as a financial giant such as Chelsea, Manchester United or Manchester City can, it seems they are willing to make an exception in the case of Vlahovic.

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Arsenal have submitted an offer of 60 million Euros plus midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan with Fiorentina this season.

Vlahovic has reportedly made his feelings on a new contract with the Italians clear, indicating that he will not renew before his contract runs out in summer 2023.

Therefore, it is now the best time to sell Vlahovic before his market value deteriorates any further and before they are forced to lose him for nothing.

Torreira is said to be valued at around 15 million Euros, so this on top of the 60 million The Gunners are offering already would bring the total value to around 75 million Euros, an eye-watering figure considering Arsenal are not often able to spend big on single players.

25-year-old Torreira has made 89 appearances for Arsenal, winning the 2020 FA Cup while with the North London side.

Vlahovic would appear to be worth every penny though, particularly if he can replicate his goalscoring form in Italy in the Premier League.

A tally of 16 goals in 20 Serie A appearances along with three more in as many games puts the Serbian one shy of the 20 goal mark already this season, which incidentally puts him two behind wonderkid Erling Haaland, who netted his 20th and 21st goals of the season this weekend.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea could lose on loan star permanently as Southampton open talks for full transfer
Benitez sacked after Everton managed just one win in their last 13 games…which came against Arsenal
“Has no idea what he’s doing on that pitch” – Liverpool fans rip struggling Reds ace to shreds

One thing for sure is that Arsenal are in desperate need of a top class forward beyond the summer. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract in the coming summer and ex-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out of the team for a breach of discipline, leaving his Arsenal future up in the air.

If Arsenal were to complete the transfer this month it would most likely do them a world of good in terms of helping them push for a position in the top four, but even making the deal in the summer should prove to be a huge bit of business.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Dusan Vlahovic Eddie Nketiah Lucas Torreira Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.