Arsenal’s interest in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is well documented, and The Gunners are pulling out all the stops to try and bring him to The Emirates.

While Arsenal’s business model means they cannot afford to spend big on players as frequently as a financial giant such as Chelsea, Manchester United or Manchester City can, it seems they are willing to make an exception in the case of Vlahovic.

According to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, Arsenal have submitted an offer of 60 million Euros plus midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan with Fiorentina this season.

Vlahovic has reportedly made his feelings on a new contract with the Italians clear, indicating that he will not renew before his contract runs out in summer 2023.

Therefore, it is now the best time to sell Vlahovic before his market value deteriorates any further and before they are forced to lose him for nothing.

Torreira is said to be valued at around 15 million Euros, so this on top of the 60 million The Gunners are offering already would bring the total value to around 75 million Euros, an eye-watering figure considering Arsenal are not often able to spend big on single players.

Vlahovic would appear to be worth every penny though, particularly if he can replicate his goalscoring form in Italy in the Premier League.

A tally of 16 goals in 20 Serie A appearances along with three more in as many games puts the Serbian one shy of the 20 goal mark already this season, which incidentally puts him two behind wonderkid Erling Haaland, who netted his 20th and 21st goals of the season this weekend.

One thing for sure is that Arsenal are in desperate need of a top class forward beyond the summer. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract in the coming summer and ex-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out of the team for a breach of discipline, leaving his Arsenal future up in the air.

If Arsenal were to complete the transfer this month it would most likely do them a world of good in terms of helping them push for a position in the top four, but even making the deal in the summer should prove to be a huge bit of business.