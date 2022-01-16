Arsenal “expected” to make fresh midfielder transfer approach tomorrow or day after

Arsenal are reportedly expected to make a fresh transfer approach for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo either tomorrow or the day after.

Arthur could be a useful addition in an area of weakness in Mikel Arteta’s squad, even if he’s not been entirely convincing in his time in Serie A.

The Brazil international has long been linked with the Gunners, and now Romeo Agresti says that a fresh approach is expected to be made on Monday or Tuesday.

See his tweet below as Arsenal look poised to try again for Arthur, though with the same remaining obstacle that Juventus want to bring in a replacement before letting the former Barcelona man complete a move away from the club…

Tra lunedì e martedì è previsto un nuovo contatto sul fronte #Arthur–#Arsenal. La posizione della #Juventus non cambia: senza un sostituto all’altezza, e con determinate caratteristiche, nessun placet al trasferimento ???@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 15, 2022

Arsenal fans will no doubt be following this with interest, even if Arthur is in some ways a slightly underwhelming target.

The 25-year-old has never quite had the career in Europe that some will have expected after the promise he showed as a youngster at Gremio, and it’s hard to imagine he’d be that well suited to the physicality and fast pace of the Premier League.

Having said that, Arsenal clearly need someone to come in, and if Arthur is a realistic target then he could be worth taking a gamble on.