Chelsea could lose on loan star permanently as Southampton open talks for full transfer

Chelsea FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton have had a good window in terms of bringing in players from Chelsea on loan or on permanent transfers. 

And while wing-back Valentino Livramento understandably took the headlines at the start of the season following his permanent transfer away from Southampton, it is on loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja who has really been lighting up the Premier League since moving to the England’s south coast.

Consequently, The Guardian are reporting that Broja could well be on the move soon on a full-time basis, with Southampton opening transfer negotiations regarding a permanent trabsfer for the 20-year-old.

Broja scored 10 league goals for Vitesse while on loan last season

Broja has scored five goals in 17 games so far this season, solid numbers for his first year in the Premier League and for such a young prospect.

With the Albanian International’s future at Chelsea clouded with uncertainty, Romelu Lukaku’s £100m transfer from Inter Milan in the summer certainly wouldn’t have helped his chances either, Broja’s best chance of playing at the top level long term could be to make a switch now and then develop his game where there is relatively less pressure.

More Stories / Latest News
Benitez sacked after Everton managed just one win in their last 13 games…which came against Arsenal
“Has no idea what he’s doing on that pitch” – Liverpool fans rip struggling Reds ace to shreds
(Video) Close-range nodded effort from Fabinho sees Liverpool lead Brentford

However, Chelsea’s academy have been producing a number of gems recently, with a number of these either earning playing time in the first team such as Mason Mount, Reece James or Trevor Chalobah. or earning big money moves away such as Tariq Lamptey, Fikiyo Tomori or Tammy Abraham.

For this reason Chelsea could be reluctant to allow another potential gem to slip through their grasp without some sort of failsafe, such as the buy-back clause they have included in the deal for the aforementioned Livramento.

More Stories Armando Broja Romelu Lukaku Tammy Abraham Tino Livramento

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.