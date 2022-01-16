Chelsea fans furious with what “shameless” Romelu Lukaku did after Man City defeat

Chelsea fans were not at all happy with star player Romelu Lukaku for his antics after yesterday’s crucial Premier League defeat away to Manchester City.

The Blues were beaten by Pep Guardiola’s side after a superb solo goal by Kevin De Bruyne, which surely ends Thomas Tuchel’s side’s title hopes.

After the game, Lukaku was seen doing a secret handshake with fellow Belgium international De Bruyne, and it clearly rubbed some CFC fans up the wrong way…

I mean they could always do this handshake in the dressing room, Lukaku is shameless pic.twitter.com/ZY4aQpIbtV — Miles Amande (@milesNailer) January 15, 2022

It is hard to understand why this couldn’t have waited, with Lukaku already in some fans’ bad books for his recent interview with Sky Italia, for which he apologised.

The 28-year-old may have undone that apology with this gesture, however, as he didn’t look too bothered by what is surely a hugely damaging result for Chelsea’s season.