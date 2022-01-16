Chelsea fans furious with what “shameless” Romelu Lukaku did after Man City defeat

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Chelsea fans were not at all happy with star player Romelu Lukaku for his antics after yesterday’s crucial Premier League defeat away to Manchester City.

The Blues were beaten by Pep Guardiola’s side after a superb solo goal by Kevin De Bruyne, which surely ends Thomas Tuchel’s side’s title hopes.

After the game, Lukaku was seen doing a secret handshake with fellow Belgium international De Bruyne, and it clearly rubbed some CFC fans up the wrong way…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ralf Rangnick hints he made key tactical error as Man United collapsed vs Aston Villa
Rangnick’s Man United spell already descends into chaos as Martial hits back at manager on Instagram
Chelsea have edge over Arsenal in transfer pursuit of experienced wide-man

It is hard to understand why this couldn’t have waited, with Lukaku already in some fans’ bad books for his recent interview with Sky Italia, for which he apologised.

The 28-year-old may have undone that apology with this gesture, however, as he didn’t look too bothered by what is surely a hugely damaging result for Chelsea’s season.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.