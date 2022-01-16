Chelsea have edge over Arsenal in transfer pursuit of experienced wide-man

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, and could have the edge over rivals Arsenal.

The Blues are said to be considering a surprise deal to sign Perisic, with Thomas Tuchel possibly set to use the experienced Croatia international as cover at wing-back while Ben Chilwell is out injured, according to the Daily Mirror.

Perisic mostly plays as a winger or wide-forward, but he could be a useful option for Chelsea due to the fact that Tuchel tends to give his wing-backs plenty of license to go forward.

Arsenal are also among the clubs interested in Perisic, according to the Mirror, though it seems the 32-year-old would view a move to Stamford Bridge as the better option than a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

This can hardly be surprising for the Gunners, who remain a work-in-progress under Mikel Arteta, with a top four finish still far from guaranteed this season.

Perisic could, however, be used in his preferred role at Arsenal, as it seems likely they would surely be looking at him as a replacement for the struggling Nicolas Pepe.

Perisic would probably win more trophies with a move to Chelsea, but he perhaps shouldn’t be too quick to dismiss Arsenal, where he could have more of a key role in his preferred attacking position.