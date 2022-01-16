Chelsea suffer major blow to their transfer plans after Barcelona ace reveals he wants to fight for his spot

Chelsea have suffered a major setback to their January transfer plans after out of favour Barcelona wing-back Sergino Dest revealed a desire to fight for his place at the Nou Camp.

Dest had been on Chelsea and Bayern Munich’s transfer radar this January, with both clubs eyeing a move for the American International after he was excluded from Barcelona’s squad to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, Dest still believes he has a future with the Blaugrana, and is willing to fight to regain his starting position in Xavi’s Barcelona team.

Dest has played 57 times for Barcelona, registering three goals and four assists. 

After a bright start in his first year with the Catalan giants, Dest looked like he could well become Barca’s starting right-back for years to come.

But injuries along with poor form have seen him lose his place in what has been an erratic season for many members of the squad following the departure of Lionel Messi in the summer, which culminated in the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

The return of club legend Dani Alves at the request of Xavi did not help Dest’s position at all, and has only served to further demote his ranking in the squad even more.

As per transfermarkt, Dest is valued at £16.2m so would be a comparatively cheap deal for Chelsea as they hunt for a solution to replace the injured Reece James and Ben Chilwell, the latter of whom suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November.

