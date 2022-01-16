Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is reportedly closing in on a shock return to the Premier League.

Eriksen, 29, is currently without a club after being forced to depart Inter Milan following a heart condition.

The Denmark international collapsed during last summer’s delayed European Championships and after incredible efforts by medical staff, Eriksen went on to make a full recovery.

However, after requiring a pacemaker to be fitted, Serie A’s medical rules mean Eriksen is ineligible to compete.

Although the creative midfielder has been given the green light to play on by doctors, in order to continue his career, he will need to find a club in a country where his health conditions are accepted and that could pave the way for a sensational Premier League return.

Manager Antonio Conte recently welcomed the Denmark international back to London to train.

Addressing speculation that Eriksen could soon return to Tottenham Hotspur, Conte, who spoke to reporters, said: “What happened this summer was very not good.

“The people that worked with him and that know him – I was scared in that moment.

“Now to see him again already playing football is great news and I think for Christian the door [at Spurs] is always open.”

Despite Conte’s message, recent reports have also linked the talented midfielder with a move to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City (Sky Sports) and according to a recent report from The Times, the 29-year-old is in fact edging closer to making a remarkable return.

Despite it being unknown where the creative midfielder’s next destination will be – it would be fair to assume many clubs are interested in recruiting the ex-Tottenham Hotspur star.

Following his seven-year-long spell with Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites, Eriksen emerged as one of the league’s most effective attackers.

Having featured in 305 matches, in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur from 2013 – 2020, Eriksen racked up 159 goals direct goal contributions.

Therefore, given his proven track record playing at the pinnacle of English football, should a club successfully negotiate responsible terms, there is no denying that Eriksen on a free transfer could prove to be one of the shrewdest pieces of business in recent history.