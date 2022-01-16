Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international hasn’t quite managed to show his best form since moving to the Nou Camp, and it could be that a deal is there to be done, provided Chelsea pay enough for him.

According to El Nacional, the Blues are currently offering around €40million for De Jong, but an improved offer of more like €50m could be enough to convince Barca to let him go.

A midfielder of this type doesn’t seem like it necessarily needs to be an urgent priority for Chelsea, but it may be that the club are thinking about a long-term successor to Jorginho in the middle of the park.

Jorginho has been a hugely influential player at Stamford Bridge, but it might be worth thinking about who could come in after the 30-year-old.

De Jong is a similarly intelligent player and good passer of the ball, and he might do well to try leaving Barcelona to get his career back on track.

The 24-year-old joined Barcelona at a difficult time in their recent history, and he might be better off moving to CFC if he wants to win trophies and play in a more settled team.