Man United & Liverpool transfer target told he won’t play for current club again

Barcelona reportedly look to have told Ousmane Dembele he won’t play for the club again as they look to get him out of the Nou Camp.

The France international is out of contract at the Nou Camp at the end of the season, and could be a tempting option for a number of Premier League clubs and other top teams around Europe.

According to Gerard Romero in the tweet below, it now looks like Barca are preparing to get rid of Dembele by lowering their asking price for him, and making it clear that he won’t play for the club again…

This will surely be of interest to Manchester United, who have been linked with the 24-year-old by talkSPORT, and for Liverpool, who have been linked with him by El Nacional.

Dembele might not have been at his very best at Barcelona, but he could be a tempting option for Man Utd to provide an upgrade on the under-performing Jadon Sancho, while Anthony Martial’s future looks in some doubt and Jesse Lingard is nearing the end of his contract.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also do well to take a gamble on Dembele, with Sadio Mane not getting any younger, and with Mohamed Salah approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield.

