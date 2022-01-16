Arsenal hold informal talks over transfer that would be up there with the great Banter Era moments

Every club has been subjected to those infamous ‘Banter Era’ threads on Twitter, but Arsenal’s is up there with the best of them.

William Gallas’ on-pitch strop, Emmanuel Eboue being booed off by his own fans, Emmanuel Adebayor running the length of the pitch to troll his old club, losing the League Cup final to the most comical Obafemi Martins goal imaginable, Robin van Persie being sent off for taking a shot against Barcelona, Andre Santos swapping shirts with Van Persie after he scored against the Gunners for Manchester United, losing 6-0 to Chelsea in Arsene Wenger’s 1000th game in charge, that weird Kim Kallstrom loan, losing 5-1 to Bayern Munich several times, hiring Unai Emery…but could this latest piece of Arsenal transfer gossip top the lot?

According to the Brazilian edition of Goal, Arsenal have held informal discussions about the surprise potential signing of Atletico Mineiro striker Diego Costa – the former Chelsea hard-man who bullied the Gunners on several occasions.

It’s hard to imagine Costa in an Arsenal shirt, but it would surely be tremendous entertainment, in which case we simply say: go for it, guys.

The 33-year-old is no longer at the peak of his powers, with the goals drying up for him in recent times, but he’d bring aggression and character to this Arsenal squad, whilst also being a very decent short-term option for the club if they cannot sign a top Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement straight away.

Mikel Arteta certainly needs more options up front, and if Costa is available then you can’t exactly blame AFC for at least asking about him.

It remains to be seen if this will go further, but we’ve all got our fingers crossed for what would be a superb comedy move.