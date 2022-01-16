Erling Haaland is reportedly set to cost a huge sum of money for his various transfer suitors as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea pursue the Borussia Dortmund star.

The Norway international is poised to become one of the world’s in-demand players in next summer’s transfer market, after scoring a stunning 78 goals in 77 games since he joined Dortmund.

According to Marca, Haaland is set to cost a €75million transfer fee in the summer, as well as a huge salary and agent fees that could mean clubs end up paying a total of €350m over the course of his contract.

In fairness, Haaland is surely worth the big investment, with the 21-year-old looking almost certain to become one of the very best players of his generation.

The youngster is an absolute goal machine and seems likely to win the Ballon d’Or before too long, especially if he can join a truly elite club and fire them to glory in big competitions like the Champions League.

It just remains to be seen who is in the best position to afford Haaland this summer, and which club is the most tempting destination for him.