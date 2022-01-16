Everton have already identified a list of candidates for who they want as their next permanent manager. A list including Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez took over the Everton job in the summer, following in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti who couldn’t turn down a return to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Despite an initially bright start to life in the blue half of Merseyside where Benitez oversaw four wins from the clubs first six games of the Premier League season, results quickly turned sour, leading to a run of one win in 13 league games which culminated in a loss to bottom side Norwich City.

This dismal run of form ultimately cost the Spaniard his job, and many Toffees fans would be right to wonder why the appointment was ever made in the first place considering his history with the clubs arch rivals Liverpool.

Regardless, Everton have already put themselves into action in taking their next steps of life after Benitez, and have identified a shortlist of five names who they might want to take over on a permanent basis.

It has already been reported by Football Insider that former Evertonian’s Duncan Ferguson and Leighton Baines are set to take over on an interim basis for the game on Saturday against Aston Villa.

However, Sky Sports have revealed Everton’s managerial shortlist, which includes the likes of Premier League legend’s Lampard and Rooney.

? BREAKING: Brighton manager Graham Potter has been added to the list of potential candidates to succeed Rafael Benitez at #EFC. pic.twitter.com/t42AosDai9 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 16, 2022

The other names on the list include Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, highly-rated Brighton manager Graham Potter and former Roma and Lyon manager Rudi Garcia.

Names such as Manchester United legend Rooney seem to be ideal when considering the heart of the club. Rooney is an Everton fan through-and-through and would likely love nothing more than to one day manage his boyhood club in the Premier League.

However, Rooney is still relatively inexperienced and is said to have his full focus on his nigh-on impossible escape job at Derby County, which is becoming less and less like a pipe dream and more and more possible with every passing match day, showcasing the wonderful job he is doing against all odds with The Rams.

Lampard would certainly deliver a fresh and entertaining style of play, and once again has the know how to win matches as per his record as a player in the Premier League.

He, like Rooney, is also relatively inexperienced and could come unstuck in a relegation dogfight if results do not go his way quickly.

Graham Potter is a manager who many clubs would like to sign up one day, given the stellar job he is doing with Brighton with a relatively modest budget. But he is said to be happy with life at The Seagulls at the moment, so getting him may prove to be a bit tricky.

The final two managers could prove to be the most likely though. Martinez could easily come back for a second stint at Everton and steady the ship on a short term basis. While Rudi Garcia is an unknown quantity to England, but has a solid record over on the continent, with a points per game average of 1.79 from the last four clubs he has managed.