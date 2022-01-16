Benitez sacked after Everton managed just one win in their last 13 games…which came against Arsenal

Rafael Benitez has been sacked by Everton after an absolutely shocking run of form from the Merseyside giants.

The Toffees are just six points above the relegation zone at the moment, having won just once in their last 13 Premier League games.

Embarrassingly for Arsenal, that win came against them, with goals from Richarlison and Demarai Gray giving Everton a 2-1 victory over the Gunners at Goodison Park back in early December.

Arsenal have actually been pretty decent recently, so that really was a surprise result for Everton, though ultimately there’s no denying that Benitez was doing a pretty terrible job at the club.

Here’s a list of Everton’s last 13 league matches in full, showing why they’re now in big trouble at the wrong end of the table…

2nd October: Man Utd 1-1 Everton D

17th October: Everton 0-1 West Ham L

23rd October: Everton 2-5 Watford L

1st November: Wolves 2-1 Everton L

7th November: Everton 0-0 Tottenham D

21st November: Man City 3-0 Everton L

28th November: Brentford 1-0 Everton L

1st December: Everton 1-4 Liverpool L

6th December: Everton 2-1 Arsenal W

12th December: Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton L

16th December: Chelsea 1-1 Everton D

2nd January: Everton 2-3 Brighton L

15th January: Norwich 2-1 Everton L

Everton urgently need to make sure their next managerial appointment is the right one, with Benitez never likely to have been a popular choice due to his Liverpool connections.

Still, Arsenal also need to take a look at themselves – how on earth did they lose to this lot??

